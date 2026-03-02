ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
02.03.2026 23:18:14
Why ExxonMobil Group Stock Bumped Higher Today
A fresh geopolitical crisis in the world's most important oil-producing region boosted the share prices of major oil companies on Monday, and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was no exception. The stock ended up coasting slightly higher than the essentially flat S&P 500 index with a gain of just over 1% that trading session. Unrest in the Middle East, the world's most important oil-producing region, often raises concerns that oil prices will spike. That, naturally, can improve key fundamentals for major global suppliers like ExxonMobil and its peers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!