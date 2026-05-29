First Solar Aktie
WKN DE: A0LEKM / ISIN: US3364331070
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29.05.2026 15:53:41
Why First Solar Stock Is Soaring This Week
Before this week began, First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock had declined about 1.3% since the start of 2026. This week, however, shares of the solar stock are heading sharply in the other direction. With an analyst providing a bullish outlook for First Solar stock, investors have found sufficient cause to click the buy button.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of First Solar are up 17.7% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of yesterday's market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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