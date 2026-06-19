Fox Aktie
WKN DE: A2PF3T / ISIN: US35137L2043
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19.06.2026 17:05:04
Why Fox Corp Stock Sank 24.9% This Week
Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) sank 24.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The TV and live sports giant made a splash by announcing an acquisition of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) for $22 billion in a cash and stock deal. Here's why investors are soured on the deal, and whether it gives investors a buying opportunity into the streaming TV market. Roku is being acquired by Fox in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value (which accounts for Roku's net cash on its balance sheet) of $22 billion. 60% of the deal will be in cash, funded by new debt taken on by Fox and by issuing new shares of Fox.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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