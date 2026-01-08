General Dynamics Aktie
WKN: 851143 / ISIN: US3695501086
|
08.01.2026 16:35:22
Why General Dynamics Stock Soared Today
"$1.5 trillion" -- it isn't just for SpaceX anymore.Last month, SpaceX floated plans to run a $1.5 trillion initial public offering of stock. Yesterday, President Trump announced on Truth Social: "For the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars ... This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to, and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE." Defense stocks in general are surging, and General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) stock in particular is up 6% as of 9:50 a.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!