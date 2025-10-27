Grab Holdings Aktie

27.10.2025 23:58:32

Why Grab Holdings Stock Rocked It Again Today

Asia-based delivery service provider Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB) continued to deliver for investors on Monday. Notching another day of gains, the company's shares closed nearly 5% higher.That was on the back of lingering optimism about a partnership with an autonomous driving company, and apparent progress in top-level trade negotiations between Chinese and U.S. government officials. Grab's Monday pop trounced the S&P 500 index, which inched up by 1.2%.As last week came to a close Grab announced that it and May Mobility, a developer of self-driving automotive solutions, were deepening their existing partnership. The two will combine to roll out autonomous vehicle services throughout Grab's home region of Southeast Asia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
