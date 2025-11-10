Grab Holdings Aktie

Why Grab Stock Is Rallying Today

Shares of leading delivery, mobility, and financial services app in Southeast Asia, Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB), rose 7% today as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.This rising share price stems from excitement surrounding Grab's initial investment of $60 million in German start-up Vay, which offers affordable, remote-controlled rental cars.In addition to this investment, Grab will be able to buy an additional $350 million worth of the company if additional joint milestones are met.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
