07.11.2025 16:00:00

Why I'm Watching Lucid Group Stock Closely Even If Experts Think It's Overvalued

Some Wall Street analysts think that Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is a strong buy. Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, thinks shares could nearly double next year. Others aren't so sure. In fact, three analysts currently have a "sell" rating on Lucid shares. Wall Street may not be able to make up its mind about Lucid, but I'm keeping a very close eye on the company. If you're invested in other electric vehicle (EV) stocks like Tesla or Rivian Automotive, you'll also want to keep an eye on Lucid for one key reason.Earlier this year, former Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson revealed his long-term vision for the company. Surprisingly, only a small part of his vision involved manufacturing vehicles. Mostly, he wanted Lucid to become a tech supplier, licensing its proprietary technology to other automakers. "I'd love it to be 20-80," Rawlinson said. "Twenty percent doing cars, 80% licensing."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
