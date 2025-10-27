Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
28.10.2025 00:03:00
Why Investors Drove Dow Stock Higher Today
An analyst's price-target raise brightened the outlook on beaten-down chemical stock Dow (NYSE: DOW) on Monday. The company's shares enjoyed a nearly 4% gain on the day as a result, easily eclipsing the 1.2% advance of the S&P 500 index across that trading session. That adjustment, made by Deutsche Bank's David Begleiter, was enacted before market open that day. Begleiter now feels that Dow is worth $26 per share, quite some distance above his previous estimation of $22. That didn't change his outlook on the stock, however, as he maintained his hold recommendation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
