International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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27.04.2026 21:43:08
Why is This Hedge Fund Loading Up on This International Stock?
Banco BBVA Argentina delivers retail and corporate banking solutions across a broad client base in the Argentine financial sector.Ping Capital Management reported a buy of 958,700 Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) shares in its April 27, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction valued at $15.90 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 27, 2026, Ping Capital Management, Inc. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 958,700 shares. The estimated value of this trade was $15.90 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted close price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s position value in Banco BBVA Argentina rose by $13.83 million over the quarter, a figure that includes both the impact of share purchases and changes in the stock price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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