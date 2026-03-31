London, UK, 31 March 2026

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (INPP)

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (LSE: INPP)

International Public Partnerships’ (INPP’s) results for the year ended 31 December 2025 show continuing strong operational performance, underpinning fully covered dividend growth. DPS has increased every year since listing in 2006, at a rate of at least 2.5% per year. Projected portfolio cash flow is sufficient to cover future growth, at the same rate for at least the next 25 years, without any need for further investment. The predictability of these cash flows is underpinned by a diversified portfolio of lower-risk assets, where 98% is generated by government-backed, availability-based or regulated revenues, with strong Inflation linkage.

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