Why It Matters for Plug: Allied Biofuels Project Advances Through FEED

Allied Biofuels is advancing its planned US$6.1 billion Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and e-SAF project in Uzbekistan, with key engineering and technology partners recently meeting in Ningbo, China, as part of the project’s Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) process. The Presidential Decree-backed development is planned as Central Asia’s first world-scale integrated biorefinery, bringing together renewable energy, green hydrogen production and advanced fuels technology to produce SAF and e-SAF at industrial scale.

The Ningbo meeting brought together Allied Biofuels, Sinopec Engineering Group, Topsoe, Sasol and Plug to align engineering responsibilities, technology interfaces, design deliverables, project integration and the coordinated execution program required to advance the project through FEED. According to Allied Biofuels, all stakeholders expressed confidence in the execution program and in achieving Final Investment Decision (FID) in Q1 2027.

Read Allied Biofuels’ full project release

Plug’s Role

Plug, through Plug Power Europe SAS, is supporting the project with up to 2.4 GW of GenEco® PEM electrolyzer systems, along with the Basic Engineering Design Package and associated engineering services. Plug’s technology would support the green hydrogen production required for the project’s e-SAF pathway.

Other project partners are advancing complementary parts of the development. Sinopec Engineering Group is delivering FEED, systems integration, detailed engineering and open-book cost development, with the project structured for rollover to EPC. Topsoe and Sasol are providing the core technology license, engineering design package and technical services for the e-SAF production pathway. The Ningbo meeting represents an important project milestone, demonstrating continued engineering activity and coordination across the major technology and engineering workstreams as the project advances toward its next decision point. Importantly, this remains a project progress update. FID has not yet occurred.

Why SAF Matters

Aviation remains one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize, making SAF and e-SAF important potential applications for lower-carbon energy technologies.

Scaling production will require significant new investment, infrastructure and technology, including the production of renewable hydrogen. That is particularly relevant to Plug as the market for e-SAF develops.

E-SAF uses renewable hydrogen as a key input in producing synthetic aviation fuel. At scale, that creates another potential source of industrial demand for green hydrogen and the electrolyzers used to produce it. The Allied Biofuels project provides a tangible example of that connection: large-scale PEM electrolyzer technology supporting the development of a new generation of lower-carbon aviation fuels.

From Engineering to the Next Milestone

Large-scale energy projects move through a series of development and engineering stages before reaching FID and execution. FEED helps establish the technical design, integration, execution planning and cost framework required to support that decision.

The Ningbo meeting aligned the project’s principal engineering and technology providers around those workstreams and the execution program required to continue advancing through FEED.

For Plug, the significance is straightforward: the Allied Biofuels project continues to advance, Plug is actively engaged alongside the project’s core engineering and technology partners, and e-SAF represents a potential new source of large-scale demand for green hydrogen and electrolyzer technology.

The next major milestone to watch is targeted FID in Q1 2027.

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