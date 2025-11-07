JFrog Aktie
WKN DE: A2QCJN / ISIN: IL0011684185
|
07.11.2025 22:05:56
Why JFrog Rallied Over 25%, Even on a Bad Day for the Nasdaq
Shares of software supply chain platform JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) rallied 26.6% on Friday as of 3:35 p.m. ET, despite the overall Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) falling around 0.5% around that time. JFrog delivered earnings last night that trounced expectations while also raising full-year guidance. As such, it's no surprise to see the stock hopping higher to close out the week.The software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector has been bifurcating recently, as the advent of generative AI is both a potential competitive threat but also a potential opportunity. For JFrog, it appears to be the latter thus far. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
