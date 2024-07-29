|
29.07.2024 16:47:35
Why Koninklijke Philips Stock Jumped 14% Today
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) stock surged 14.5% through 10:05 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings this morning.Analysts had forecast the Dutch medical devices company would earn $0.27 per share on sales of $4.8 billion, according to data from Yahoo! Finance. Philips' sales of 4.5 billion euros roughly matched that prediction. Net earnings were 452 million euros -- about 0.48 cents per share -- which works out to about $0.52 per share. Management painted a picture of modest sales growth (up 2% year over year) that is nevertheless accelerating. Segment by segment, Philips' diagnosis and treatment division performed best with sales growth of 4%. The connected care and personal healthcare divisions both showed only 2% growth. Still, despite slow sales in the quarter, Philips said that "comparable order intake" rose 9% year over year in Q2 2024, foreshadowing faster growth ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!