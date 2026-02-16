Kyndryl Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5GK / ISIN: US50155Q1004
|
16.02.2026 03:23:52
Why Kyndryl Stock Crashed This Week
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) stock plummeted over the last week of trading. The company's share price plunged 47.9% over the period. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.1%. Kyndryl released its latest quarterly report this week, and it would be an understatement to say that investors were disappointed with the results. In addition to sales and earnings that came in below Wall Street's targets, the company also lowered its forward guidance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
