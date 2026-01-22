Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
|
22.01.2026 19:29:46
Why Lemonade Stock Is Skyrocketing Higher This Week
Shares of AI-powered insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are up 23% this week as of 1 p.m. ET on Thursday following news of a first-of-its-kind deal with Tesla. Lemonade offers renters, pet, homeowners, and life insurance, but this week's move is ties to its car insurance unit. On Wednesday, the digital insurer announced the launch of Lemonade Autonomous Car insurance. The new unit's first customer will be Tesla, and owners using the company's full self-driving (FSD) capabilities.Image source: Lemonade.This collaboration will see Lemonade provide a 50% drop in per-mile rates while Tesla owners have FSD engaged. Lemonade will gather data on this FSD usage, which it can plug into its models to compare risk differences between autonomous driving and human drivers. This collaboration makes Lemonade the first insurer to try to tackle the notion of insuring autonomous driving. Tesla's latest FSD safety report shows that when FSD is engaged, accidents are seven times less likely than the U.S. average for a human driver. The partnership is a bet that these lower accident rates will not only boost profits up front, but also likely improve profitability over time as Tesla updates its technology, giving Lemonade a valuable head start in the burgeoning niche.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
