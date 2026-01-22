Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
|
22.01.2026 19:43:11
Why Lemonade Stock Jumped 17% Today
Lemonade's (NYSE: LMND) stock chart took a sweet turn on Thursday morning, rising to a 4-year peak after a morning-session jump of 17%. The top gain arrived just before noon ET. The jump was inspired by a relatively recent rumor becoming a business reality: Lemonade launched a deeply discounted insurance program for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) drivers who use their cars' full self-driving (FSD) features.The story started in October 2025. Posting on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Lemonade CEO Shai Wininger announced the integration of Tesla's in-car data with Lemonade's drive-tracking systems. The direct integration will give Lemonade "richer and more accurate driving data" than the plugin devices that Lemonade and other insurance companies use for drive-tracking today.The next day, Wininger made a bolder offer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
