Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
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04.07.2026 01:48:31
Why Lemonade Stock Skyrocketed This Week
With a single change it recently made in its operations, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stands to become significantly more profitable. On this major development, investors piled into the stock this holiday-shortened trading week to lift it to a nearly 24% increase, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Tuesday, Lemonade announced it has renewed its reinsurance program (reinsurance is insurance for insurers, protecting them against a sudden wave of claims in catastrophic events). That wouldn't be anything earth-shaking, usually, but the company also managed to renegotiate it to effectively retain more of its premiums. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.01.26
|Lemonade turns self-driving cars from threat to opportunity (Financial Times)