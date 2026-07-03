Lemonade Aktie

Lemonade für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072

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04.07.2026 01:48:31

Why Lemonade Stock Skyrocketed This Week

With a single change it recently made in its operations, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stands to become significantly more profitable. On this major development, investors piled into the stock this holiday-shortened trading week to lift it to a nearly 24% increase, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Tuesday, Lemonade announced it has renewed its reinsurance program (reinsurance is insurance for insurers, protecting them against a sudden wave of claims in catastrophic events). That wouldn't be anything earth-shaking, usually, but the company also managed to renegotiate it to effectively retain more of its premiums. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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