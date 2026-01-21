Lucid Aktie

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

21.01.2026 18:52:49

Why Lucid Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is surging in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was up 13.8% as of 12:45 p.m. ET amid the backdrop of 0.2% gain for the S&P 500 and a 0.1% gain for the Nasdaq Composite. The stock is moving higher today following news that Rockwell Automation will provider services to Lucid's manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. Despite today's big gains, the company's share price is still down 64% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
