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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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22.06.2026 17:21:26
Why Micron Stock Keeps Going Up
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock extended its three-day winning streak on Monday, rising 4.5% through 10:40 a.m. ET on a raft of good news for the computer memory stock.This morning, Micron announced it has signed a "strategic" deal to supply computer memory to Anthropic. Separately, two separate Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Micron stock.Image source: Micron.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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