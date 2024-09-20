20.09.2024 17:28:50

Why Nike Stock Is Running Higher Friday

Being in Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock hasn't exactly been a winning game in recent years. Shares of the iconic athletic shoe maker have badly trailed the returns of the S&P 500 index over the last decade.But Nike shares are running higher today. After jumping nearly 9% Friday morning, as of 10:35 a.m. ET, the stock was still trading higher by 5.8%. That's because investors hope the stock's long-lasting slump is coming to an end with a CEO replacement.Nike was a high-flying stock for years. But since Nike's last stock split, -- a 2-for-1 split on Dec. 24, 2015 -- its total return, which includes dividends, has been 41% compared to the S&P 500 index return of 225%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten