20.09.2024 17:28:50
Why Nike Stock Is Running Higher Friday
Being in Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock hasn't exactly been a winning game in recent years. Shares of the iconic athletic shoe maker have badly trailed the returns of the S&P 500 index over the last decade.But Nike shares are running higher today. After jumping nearly 9% Friday morning, as of 10:35 a.m. ET, the stock was still trading higher by 5.8%. That's because investors hope the stock's long-lasting slump is coming to an end with a CEO replacement.Nike was a high-flying stock for years. But since Nike's last stock split, -- a 2-for-1 split on Dec. 24, 2015 -- its total return, which includes dividends, has been 41% compared to the S&P 500 index return of 225%.
