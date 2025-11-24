Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
25.11.2025 00:48:17
Why Novo Nordisk Stock Sank 5.6% Today
Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) fell on Monday, finishing down 5.6%. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.5% and 2.6%, respectively. The Danish drugmaker's stock slumped after the company announced that a Phase II trial had failed to show positive results.Novo had been testing whether semaglutide, the key ingredient in its blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs, could be used to treat Alzheimer's disease. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
