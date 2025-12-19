Oklo Aktie
Why Oklo Stock Is Soaring On Friday
Shares of Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) are soaring today, up 9.1% as of 2:20 ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.The nuclear energy company's stock is rising today as part of a broader rally in the artificial intelligence trade, spurred by a soft inflation report and massive earnings from a key supplier in the AI value chain.On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its much-anticipated inflation report for November. The report was delayed due to difficulty accounting for the lapse in data caused by the recent government shutdown. While many economists are questioning the report's accuracy given the lack of key data, the 2.7% annual inflation rate -- well below the 3.1% expected -- was enough to boost stocks across the market, especially those in capital-intensive industries like nuclear energy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
