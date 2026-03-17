Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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17.03.2026 17:33:53
Why Oklo Stock Popped Today
All eyes are on Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) this week. The nuclear energy start-up, which is building advanced fast-fission power plants called the Aurora powerhouses, is working on several projects with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), including its nuclear reactor and nuclear fuel pilot programs.Investors are eagerly awaiting Oklo's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and 2026 business updates, which will be announced after market close today.Oklo, however, didn't want to wait until the end of the day to announce its latest win. It has won its first-ever license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Oklo stock jumped 10.5% within minutes of the market's opening this morning, before cooling off a bit and trading 4.5% higher as of 10:45 a.m. ET Tuesday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)