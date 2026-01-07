Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
07.01.2026 21:43:40
Why Oklo Stock Was Ticking Higher Today
News of a contract with a federal government agency was the inspiration for Oklo's (NYSE: OKLO) stock price rise on Wednesday. The next-generation nuclear power company's shares were cruising more than 3% higher in late-session trading that day. Just before market open, Oklo announced it has signed a contract with the Department of Energy (DOE) to support the design and construction of a radioisotope pilot facility. The company did not mention where the plant will be located. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
