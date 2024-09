Why PDD Holdings Plunged 25.4% in August

Shares of Chinese e-commerce disruptor PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), formerly known as Pinduoduo and the parent company of Temu, plunged 25.4% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.PDD Holdings reported second quarter earnings in late August. And while current results showed torrid growth and increased profitability, management warned of both a slowdown and declining margins looking forward.In the quarter, PDD Holdings grew revenue 86% to $13.4 billion, with adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per American Depository Share of $3.20, up a whopping 122%. While the bottom-line figure trounced analyst estimates, even that 86% top-line growth fell a tad short. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool