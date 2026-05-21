Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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22.05.2026 01:35:33
Why Plug Power Stock Soared Today
After ending Wednesday's market session at the same level where it settled on Tuesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) rocketed notably higher today. While those familiar with the fuel cell and hydrogen stock likely surmised that the company had announced an encouraging new deal -- or something else of note -- the reality is that the company had nothing positive to share. Instead, it was the news of a deal between a fuel cell peer and an artificial intelligence (AI) company that drove investors to click the buy button on Plug stock today.Shares of Plug Power ended today's trading session at $3.78, a 14.2% rise over yesterday's close.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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