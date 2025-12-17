Quantum Computing Aktie
Why Quantum Computing Stock Got Socked on Wednesday
Why Quantum Computing Stock Got Socked on Wednesday

Even by the standards of Wednesday's downbeat stock market, Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) was an outlier, and not in a good way. Following news of a C-suite move and the publication of a new analyst note on quantum stocks in general, investors aggressively traded out of Quantum Computing's shares. This left them with a more than 9% loss in value on the day. That morning, Quantum Computing announced that it would remove the "interim" tag from CEO Yuping Huang, making him the company's non-transitory leader. This change is to take effect on Jan. 1 next year. It took some time for the company to make the move, as Huang was named interim CEO back in April.
