Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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18.05.2026 01:30:19

Why Quantum Computing Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock posted big gains this week. The company's share price ended the week up 9.4% from where it stood at the end of the previous week's market close. Quantum Computing published its first-quarter results on May 11, and the results helped supercharge a rally for the stock. The company reported sales that beat Wall Street's expectations, and it also reported a smaller-than-expected loss. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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