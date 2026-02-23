Remitly Global Aktie
WKN DE: A3C32X / ISIN: US75960P1049
|
23.02.2026 23:17:08
Why Remitly Global Stock Lost 5% Today
Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) was among the losers in the fintech sector today as stocks fell broadly in response to a dystopian blog post offering a hypothetical scenario of how AI would disrupt a number of sectors, including financial payments.The panic surrounding that thesis outweighed a bullish analyst note on Remitly that included a price target hike, and the stock finished the day down 5%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Remitly Global Inc Registered Shs
|
17.02.26
