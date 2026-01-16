Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
16.01.2026 19:03:29
Why Rezolve AI Stock Gained 30% This Week
Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) is having a great week. The stock has gained 30% since last Friday's closing bell as of noon ET on Friday, Jan. 16, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Rezolve AI got the party started on Tuesday, as management announced revenue guidance for 2025 and 2026 to minimal fanfare. The story changed on Thursday, when two analysts issued bullish research notes based on Rezolve AI's sustained financial targets. The Street notes were good for a 17.5% price jump yesterday, followed by continued strength on Friday.Both Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright already had bullish recommendations on Rezolve AI's stock, with price targets of $8 and $10 per share, respectively.Cantor analyst Matthew VanVliet simply reiterated his Overweight rating and $8 target, citing a strong December and "lofty" 2026 growth plans. If the company can meet its guidance targets, it will have proven that retailers are hungry for AI-driven business analytics and customer relationship tools, making VanVliet's 12-month price target look "conservative" in hindsight.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
