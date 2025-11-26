Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
26.11.2025 20:39:43
Why Robinhood Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) are jumping on Monday, up 10.7% as of 2:36 p.m. ET. The rise comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively. The online trading platform announced today that it reached a deal with Miami International Holdings to take control of LedgerX, once part of the infamous crypto exchange, FTX.The three-party deal will see Robinhood and Susquehanna International Group own a combined 90% stake in LedgerX, with Miami International retaining a 10% stake, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
