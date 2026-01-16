Savers Value Village Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3A / ISIN: US80517M1099
|
16.01.2026 18:12:28
Why Savers Value Village Stock Popped This Week
Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) -- the largest for-profit thrift retailer in North America -- initially rose as much as 12% this week before giving back a portion of these returns as the week ended. The catalyst for this higher share price came from a preliminary earnings announcement that projected sales and earnings figures that easily outpaced Wall Street's expectations. For the fourth quarter, management expects 8% sales growth (excluding the benefit of this year's 53rd week on their fiscal calendar) and a 5% comparable-store sales increase. Management also reiterated 2025 projections of roughly $0.45 in adjusted earnings per share, leaving the stock trading at 23 times earnings at today's price.While Savers Value Village is a for-profit thrift retailer -- as opposed to a nonprofit charitable organization like its primary mega-peer -- it directly supports nonprofits by purchasing donated clothes and household goods from these charities to resell at a discounted rate. Home to 367 stores across the United States, Canada, and Australia, Savers Value Village counts roughly six million customers a loyalty members. The company's store count is up from 326 in 2023, and management expects to open 25 new stores in 2026 -- with ample room to continue growing throughout the U.S., particularly.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Savers Value Village Inc Registered Shs
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Savers Value Village Inc Registered Shs
|10,48
|-2,51%
