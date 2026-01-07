Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
07.01.2026 22:47:47
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Fell In December
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) sank 13.5% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As an assembler of advanced computer chips for data center providers, the company has been a beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, which has recently turned pessimistic and driven some share prices downward. Super Micro Computer stock has increased by nearly 1,000% over the last five years, but has declined by over 12 months. Here's why it fell again in December. Everyone is familiar with the major AI computer chipmakers, such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, as well as the cloud companies building data centers, including Amazon and Microsoft. Super Micro Computer sits in the middle of these customers, helping to take advanced computer chips and assemble them into supercomputers, along with accompanying power supplies and cooling technologies that can be plugged into data centers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
