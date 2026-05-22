Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.05.2026 15:31:00

Why the Smartest AI Money Is Quietly Moving Into Quantum Computing Right Now

When it comes to the tech sector, most of the market's attention (and capital) so far in 2026 has gone toward artificial intelligence (AI) -- the makers of chips, networking tools, the electricity to power them, and the data center operators that deploy them. Quantum computing has been more of an afterthought for years, mostly because the technology had not been developed to the point where it could do much that was genuinely useful. Still, some investors have bid up the pure-plays in the space based on speculation about its potential.That posture is starting to shift, though, and with both retail investors and some of the more disciplined institutional buyers and partners in the AI ecosystem showing enthusiasm.The conversation around quantum computing is shifting gradually from theoretical breakthroughs to commercial traction. This year has brought some of the first clear signs that the technology is moving from research labs into mainstream computing infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 13,05 14,37% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:13 KW 21: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.05.26 Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026
20.05.26 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt stark knapp unter 6.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen verbuchen letztlich Aufschläge
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende in starker Verfassung. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Freitag ebenfalls zu. Auch die US-Indizes bewegen sich nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien gewannen vor dem Wochenende hinzu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen