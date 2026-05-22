Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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22.05.2026 15:31:00
Why the Smartest AI Money Is Quietly Moving Into Quantum Computing Right Now
When it comes to the tech sector, most of the market's attention (and capital) so far in 2026 has gone toward artificial intelligence (AI) -- the makers of chips, networking tools, the electricity to power them, and the data center operators that deploy them. Quantum computing has been more of an afterthought for years, mostly because the technology had not been developed to the point where it could do much that was genuinely useful. Still, some investors have bid up the pure-plays in the space based on speculation about its potential.That posture is starting to shift, though, and with both retail investors and some of the more disciplined institutional buyers and partners in the AI ecosystem showing enthusiasm.The conversation around quantum computing is shifting gradually from theoretical breakthroughs to commercial traction. This year has brought some of the first clear signs that the technology is moving from research labs into mainstream computing infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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