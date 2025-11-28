Tilray Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQSC / ISIN: US88688T1007
|
28.11.2025 16:29:44
Why Tilray Stock Just Stubbed Out
Canadian marijuana 'n' American alcohol stock Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock crashed 19.4% through 10:10 a.m. ET Friday after confirming it will proceed with its 1-for-10 reverse stock split. On June 10, 2025, Tilray authorized Tilray to reverse-split its stock in a ratio of anywhere from 1-for-10 (merging 10 outstanding shares into one) to 1-for-20 (trading 20 old shares for one new one).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
