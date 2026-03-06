Turning Point Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A2AKAM / ISIN: US90041L1052
|
07.03.2026 00:31:20
Why Turning Point Brands Stock Collapsed This Week
Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) sank 33% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A fast-growing player in the nicotine pouch space, Turning Point Brands missed on its earnings expectation in Q4 and is projecting weak guidance for 2026, according to Wall Street. The stock has been a large winner over the last year, and is still up around 50% in the last twelve months. Is now a great time to buy the dip on Turning Point Brands? Let's see why shares fell this week, and whether they are a buy for your portfolio today. Turning Point Brands owns Zig-Zag rolling papers for tobacco and marijuana, as well as Stoker's chewing tobacco. However, its crown jewel from a growth perspective is its modern oral business, namely nicotine pouches. Modern Oral revenue grew 266% year over year last quarter to $41.3 million and now makes up 34% of overall company sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turning Point Brands Inc
|
01.03.26
|Ausblick: Turning Point Brands präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Turning Point Brands stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)