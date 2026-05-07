Turning Point Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A2AKAM / ISIN: US90041L1052
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07.05.2026 23:53:51
Why Turning Point Brands Stock Crushed it on Thursday
A double-digit increase in quarterly sales, combined with twin beats on analyst estimates, helped make Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) a popular stock on Thursday. The tobacco company was on fire that trading session as a result, with its shares closing the day more than 11% higher. Turning Point booked net sales of $124.3 million during the quarter, for a nearly 17% year-over-year increase. Going in the opposite direction was net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which slid by 11% to $14.8 million, or $0.76 per share. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Turning Point Brands Inc
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Turning Point Brands vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Turning Point Brands präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)