Turning Point Brands Aktie

Turning Point Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AKAM / ISIN: US90041L1052

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07.05.2026 23:53:51

Why Turning Point Brands Stock Crushed it on Thursday

A double-digit increase in quarterly sales, combined with twin beats on analyst estimates, helped make Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) a popular stock on Thursday. The tobacco company was on fire that trading session as a result, with its shares closing the day more than 11% higher. Turning Point booked net sales of $124.3 million during the quarter, for a nearly 17% year-over-year increase. Going in the opposite direction was net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which slid by 11% to $14.8 million, or $0.76 per share. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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