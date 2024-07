Why Unilever Stock Was Gaining Today

Shares of Unilever (NYSE: UL) were marching higher today after the consumer packaged goods giant posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock was up 5.4% as of 1:58 p.m. ET.Unilever, which owns brands like Ben & Jerry's, Dove, and Hellmann's, said that comparable-sales growth was up 3.9% in the second quarter, driving overall revenue up 2.2% to 16.1 billion euros. First-half revenue of 31.12 billion euros was slightly ahead of estimates at 30.99 billion euros.The company also posted solid margins. Organic operating margin was up 250 basis points to 19.6%, and adjusted earnings per share rose 16.3% to 1.62 euros. Volume growth in the second quarter rose 2.9%, showing the underlying business was improving in addition to a benefit from inflation that has led to higher prices on packaged goods. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool