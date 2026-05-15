UnUsUaL Aktie
WKN DE: A2QDJK / ISIN: SG1DF5000004
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15.05.2026 21:03:02
Why Unusual Machines Stock Is Plummeting Today
Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT: UMAC) stock is sinking in Friday's trading. The drone-technologies company's share price was down 7.3% as of 3 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 1% at that point in the daily trading session, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1%. The stock had been off as much as 11.3% earlier in the day. Unusual Machines reported its first-quarter earnings after yesterday's market close, posting a wider-than-expected loss and sales that beat the average Wall Street analyst estimate. Even with the big sell-off today, the company's share price is still up roughly 24% this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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