Why Veritone Stock Was on Fire for the Second Consecutive Week
According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) were zooming 8% higher week-to-date as of early Friday afternoon. This followed a similar bull run last week. This time, the artificial intelligence (AI) software analytics company benefited from a new deployment of its software platform within major cloud computing services. Veritone announced that on Tuesday, saying that the platform -- aiWARE -- and the company's applications have been deployed on self-hosted private Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure tenants (i.e., secure spaces for a client's cloud assets). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
