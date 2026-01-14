Voyager Technologies Aktie
Why Voyager Technologies Stock Surged Today
Leading the team of companies planning to build a privately owned Starlab space station to replace the International Space Station in 2030, Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) arguably has the best chance of success and of beating out rival space companies Vast, Axiom Space, and Blue Origin as well. But this does leave one question open:Once Voyager builds its space station in orbit... what does it plan to do up there?Now we know: Voyager will manufacture fiber internet cable in space -- and the stock is up 8.8% as of 3 p.m. ET on the news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
