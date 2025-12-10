Voyager Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A41ADA / ISIN: US92892B1035
10.12.2025 22:37:08
Why Voyager Technologies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher on Wednesday
Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) took its investors on the kind of voyage they enjoy on Wednesday. The space and defense company's stock took off that day, closing the trading session more than 8% higher in price. This was almost entirely due to a new contract from an arm of the U.S. military. Voyager announced that morning that it had been contracted by the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop state-of-the-art intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). The contract is worth $21 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
