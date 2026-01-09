Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
09.01.2026 19:23:00
Why Warren Buffett Finally Bought Alphabet Shares
Almost a decade ago, the legendary investor Warren Buffett admitted that he made a mistake in not buying shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), saying on CNBC's Squawk Box that he should have realized its potential years ago. The Oracle of Omaha chalked up the miss to his lack of understanding of tech companies, which caused him to misunderstand their value proposition.Yet for over eight years after that interview, Buffett declined to buy shares of Alphabet. While the exact date of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.B) purchase of Alphabet shares in Q3 wasn't disclosed, the stock rose 559% from Buffett's May 7, 2017 interview to Sept. 30, 2025, the end of the quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
