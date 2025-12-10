Wiley Boosts Fiscal 2026 Share Repurchase Program To $100 Mln

(RTTNews) - Wiley (WLY) on Wednesday announced that it has boosted its fiscal 2026 share repurchase allocation to $100 million, up from $60 million in fiscal 2025 and $45 million in fiscal 2024.

Wiley has already executed about $35 million of this allocation in the first half, with an objective of executing $65 million through the rest of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2026.

In the first half, the company raised its quarterly dividend for the 32nd consecutive year and announced that its Board of Directors had approved a $250 million share repurchase authorization, an increase from its prior authorization of $200 million.

"Our confidence in our long-term growth trajectory has only intensified as we see record global demand to publish and license in Research and expanding use of our authoritative content in LLM models and corporate AI applications," said Matthew Kissner, President and CEO.