Cerebras Aktie
WKN DE: CEBRAS / ISIN: NET04CEBRAS1
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12.05.2026 20:10:00
Will Cerebras Soar After Its IPO This Week? History Offers a Compelling Answer.
Artificial intelligence (AI) players have been among the hottest stocks on the planet over the past few years. Names like chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and software company Palantir Technologies have seen their shares climb more than 600% and 1,200%, respectively, over the past three years. And many others, such as cloud service providers Amazon and Alphabet, have delivered triple-digit returns. In fact, these players have driven the performance of the S&P 500, pushing it into its third year of a bull market in October -- and helping it to reach new record highs in recent times. Investors are excited about AI companies as the technology has the potential to improve the way business is done -- and that could supercharge earnings growth.So, it's clear that investors will closely watch the performance of any new-to-the-market AI stock. And with that in mind, we may consider Cerebras, an AI chip company on track for an initial public offering this week. The stock is expected to begin trading on Thursday. Will the stock soar after that time? History offers us a compelling answer. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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