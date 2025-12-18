Nu Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034

Will Nu Holdings Stock Double a $1,000 Investment Between Now and 2030?

Will Nu Holdings Stock Double a $1,000 Investment Between Now and 2030?

In its first 12 months as a publicly traded company, Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had a disappointing run. Shares were down 62% during the troubling time. However, this fintech stock has bounced back in remarkable fashion. In the past three years, it has soared 335% (as of Dec. 15), winning over investors thanks to its fantastic financial performance. The business sports a significant market cap of $81 billion today. Maybe the momentum is set to continue. Will Nu be able to double a $1,000 investment between now and 2030?
