:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
03.12.2025 12:00:00
Will Palantir Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been on an unbelievable run over the past few years. Its stock rose 167% in 2023, 341% in 2024, and about 120% so far in 2025. Few stocks can double year after year, but that's exactly what Palantir has done.Despite three consecutive years of impressive growth, investors are still expecting Palantir to move higher over the next five years, as its growth has been nothing short of incredible. Some are even calling for it to be worth $1 trillion or more. But where will Palantir's stock price end up by 2030? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
