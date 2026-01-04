Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
04.01.2026 21:00:00
Will the Nasdaq 100 ETF Triple Your Money in the Next 10 Years?
Tripling your money over the course of a decade sounds ambitious, but it's actually not as tough as it sounds. It requires an average annual return of 11.6%. Given that the S&P 500 has averaged around a 10% total return per year over the past century, it doesn't seem that far-fetched. Over the past 10 years, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, has delivered an average annual return of just over 20%. Despite steep drawdowns in both 2020 during the COVID pandemic and again in 2022, QQQ has been one of the best-performing large-cap growth exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in existence and remains in high demand today.But that's now in the past. Can the Nasdaq-100 triple investors' money again over the next decade? Let's take a look at some of the factors that will determine the answer to that question.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
