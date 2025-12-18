Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 03:19:00

Without Warren Buffett as Its CEO, Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock Still a Good Buy in 2026?

The end of the year is fast approaching, and for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders, that means one important thing: Their company will have a new CEO. Warren Buffett, who has been at the helm of Berkshire for decades, is finally retiring. The billionaire investor has enjoyed a remarkably successful career, which will finally draw to a close.Losing its visionary and long-term leader will obviously be a blow for the company. But what does it all mean for Berkshire, and could the stock still be a good buy in 2026 when Greg Abel takes over?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten