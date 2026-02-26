Wolverine World Wide Issues FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: revenue to be approximately $1.960 billion to $1.985 billion, earnings per share in the range of $1.31 to $1.46 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.35 to $1.50.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings came in at $31.8 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $23.1 million, or $0.28 per share, last year. Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period. Revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $517.5 million from $494.7 million last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Wolverine World Wide shares are up 5.32 percent to $19.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.